Court Discharges Obengfo After Prosecution Failed To Release Documents

Dr. Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh

Dr. Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, the owner of the Obengfo Hospital, has been discharged by a circuit court in the case where he was being tried for operating a health facility without a license.

The court presided over by Mrs Priscilla Dapaah Mireku took the decision on the basis of “want of prosecution.”

In her ruling, the Judge explained that prosecution failed to comply with an order to provide lawyers of Dr. Obengfo some documents needed for the trial of the case after several warnings.

She expressed displeasure with the handling of the case by the prosecution which she said goes against rights of the accused person.

The judge further added that the prosecution could go for the accused persons when they are ready to prosecute the matter.

Dr. Obeng-Andoh was being investigated over the purported death of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko, at his medical facility.

According to the mother of the deceased, Nana Akosua Animah, her 37-year-old daughter fell ill and sought medical attention at the Obengfo Hospital but died after her admission.

In January 2017, the Medical and Dental Council closed down Obengfo Hospital for operating illegally.

That was the second legal action the facility faced after the council first revoked Dr. Obeng-Andoh’s licence in 2013 for operating illegally.

Dr Obeng-Andoh was in December 2016, also arrested over the same issue after the Dental and Medical Council said it had received several complaints of medical complications from some persons who had patronised the facility.

According to the council, Dr. Obeng-Andoh’s practice was dangerous to the lives of his patients hence the move to stop his operations.

–Citifmonline