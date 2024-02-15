Court Dismisses Copyright Case Against Obrafour & Hammer

An Accra High Court has thrown out a lawsuit against rapper Obrafour and producer Hammer.

The case, filed by Mantse Aryeequaye, founder of the Chalewote Street Art Festival, alleged that the duo wrongfully claimed sole ownership of the phrase ‘killer cut blood’ featured in the hit song ‘Oye Ohene.’

The case took an unexpected turn on Thursday, February 15, 2024 when the court cited technicalities in Mantse’s claims, leading to its dismissal.

The pivotal observation was that Mantse had filed separate claims against Obrafour and Hammer, a move that ultimately led to the case’s demise.

Speaking to Joy Entertainment, Bobby Banson, the lawyer representing Obrafour, shed light on the legal intricacies that led to the dismissal.

“He should not have sued Obrafour and Hammer for different causes of actions, but he did, and the law is the law,” Banson explained. “So, I asked the case to be struck out, and the court agreed.”

Banson emphasized that the defendants needed to be treated as separate entities in two distinct suits, a crucial point that swayed the court’s decision.

Despite the setback, the court awarded an amount of GH₵10,000 against Mantse, signaling a partial victory for Obrafour and Hammer.

In response to the court’s ruling, a spokesperson for the Chalewote Street Art Festival founder expressed resilience in the face of adversity. Anny Osabutey affirmed their unwavering commitment to pursuing the matter further, despite the setback. “I have been informed that a cost of GHS10,000 was awarded against us, but Mantse will go again,” Osabutey declared.