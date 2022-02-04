Court Fines Obinim

Bishop Daniel Obinim

A MAGISTRATE Court in Akropong in the Eastern Region has fined Bishop Daniel Obinim, Head Pastor of International God’s Way Church, for using sirens on a private V8 vehicle.

Bishop Obinim was sanctioned for flouting Legislative Instrument 2180 of the Road Traffic Regulation 74 (2) which states that “a person shall not fit on a motor vehicle warning appliance other than the type approved by the Licensing authority.

“Any person who contravenes the regulation is liable to a fine of not more than 25 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than 30 days or both.”

He was fined to pay an amount of One Thousand Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵1,200.00) by the court.

A statement issued by the Ghana Police Service indicated that the attention of the police was drawn to a video in which a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GR 5150 – 22 was captured fitted with strobe lights and siren contrary to road traffic regulations 74 (1) of Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

The statement said police investigation, upon a review of the said video footage, led to the arrest of the driver, Eric Kofi Agyeman, and the owner of the vehicle, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

“The driver and the owner of the vehicle were put before the Akropong Magistrate Court and were fined an amount of One Thousand Two Hundred Ghana Cedis,” it said.

The court further ordered Bishop Obinim and his driver to remove all unapproved strobe lights and sirens on the vehicle. The police supervised the removal of the strobe lights and sirens and handed over to the police.

“We are appealing to car owners to stop fixing strobe lights and sirens which they are not entitled to on their vehicles. Car owners who flout the law will be prosecuted,” it added.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey