Court Fines Tricycle Rider For ‘Biting’ Cops

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has sentence Ameli Wonder, a Tricycle Rider residing at Tabooline near Afienya to a fine of GHS1,800 for assaulting two Police Officers.

The Court presided over by Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway pronounced the judgment after Wonder had pleaded guilty to two counts of offensive conduct and assault on public officers.

Chief Inspector of Police Patrick Ayensu, told the court that on December 29, 2020 at Tabooline, a suburb of Afienya in the Ashaiman District, Wonder unlawfully assaulted Sergent Felicia Bola and Sergent Emmanuel Asante while they were executing their lawful duties.

Inspector Ayensu explained that Sgt. Bola and Sgt. Asante were Police Officers stationed at Tor Estates and Doryumu Police Station respectively.

According to Prosecution, on the afternoon of December 29, 2020 one Freda Mantebea called at the Tor Estate Police Station and reported a case of indecent assault.

Sgt Bola and Sgt Asante immediately proceeded to the house of the suspect and met him sitting under a tree together with Wonder smoking substance suspected to be narcotic drugs.

According to Prosecution, Wonder on seeing the presence of the Police threw the substance into a nearby bush and took to his heels.

Prosecution said because he was not the target, the officers were looking for, they ignored him and arrested the suspect.

Prosecution said Wonder later returned from the bush with a stick and fiercely struggled with the Police and freed the suspect.

The Officers decided to arrest him, but he resisted arrest and hit Sgt Bola in the head with the sick and also bit Sgt Asante in the stomach.

Both Officers sustained injuries, but the accused was over powered and arrested with the help of another Police Officer and was taken to the station, where a formal complaint was lodged against him.

