Mahama, Wife Take Covid-19 Vaccine At Police Hospital

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama have also been vaccinated today, 2nd March, 2021.

The exercise took place at the Police Hospital in Accra at 10 am, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 following Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira who had earlier taken the jabs at the facility.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and their wives led by example by becoming the first set of Ghanaians to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ghana’s mass vaccination exercise against the coronavirus pandemic began today.

Some 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country last week for the vaccination exercise.

The exercise will take place in 43 districts with high infection rates.

They include 25 in the Greater Accra Region, 16 in the Ashanti Region, and two in the Central Region.

The first batch of people to be vaccinated includes healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke