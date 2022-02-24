Court Frees Mugabe Maase

Mugabe and his lawyer Godwin Edudzi Taamakloe

An Accra Circuit Court has acquitted and discharged Salifu Maase also known as Mugabe Maase, radio presenter of two criminal charges preferred against him.

He was charged with offensive conduct to breach public peace and publication of false information that could cause fear and panic and was on GHC50,000 with three sureties bail.

Mugabe has on Thursday February 24, 2022 been released on the two counts by the court presided over by Eva Bannerman Williams.

He is said to have described the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and all police officers in the country as fools during a political show – Inside Politics – on Accra based Radio XYZ on Feb 8, 2019.

Mugabe is alleged to have said further on his programme on Radio XYZ that he had credible information regarding a threat on the life of Mr. Manasseh Awuni, whose documentary on some alleged militia group training at the former seat of government, Osu Castle, dominated major conversations in the country.

However, the government said the documentary was misleading and denied sponsoring the group.

The Minister of State in charge of National Security at the time, Byran Acheampong said the activities of the group, known as De Eye, at the Osu Castle were halted in October 2018.

However, the then Director General of Criminal Investigation Department of the Police, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah at a press conference had said Maase during police interrogations said he made the statements “under the spirits.”

By Vincent Kubi