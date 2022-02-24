Hassan Zein’s Lawyers File Injunction Against A Plus

A Plus

Legal team for Ghanaian business man, Hassan Zein, Crown Legal Bureau has reportedly won an injunction against political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, known in music circles as A Plus.

Lawyer Justice Abdulai made the announcement after an Accra High Court sitting on Monday, February 21 at the General Jurisdiction 1.

As a result, its chambers have applied for the court order to follow due process.

He said in an interview, “We just won the injunction against A Plus. We have applied for a copy of the order.”

Few months ago, A Plus allegedly made disparaging comments about the businessman on his Facebook Account.

That stirred the legal team of Crown Legal Bureau to slap a GH¢10m suit against A Plus.

By Kofi Aduonum