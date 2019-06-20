Court Orders Police To File Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Trial Documents

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

The Adjabeng District Court has ordered police prosecutors to file all the documents they intend to rely on for the trial of dancehall artistes, Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy and Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale, before July 15, 2019.

This was after the prosecution led by Superintended Emelia Asante told the court that they have filed some of the documents and needed time to file the rest.

According to her, the state intended to call four prosecution witnesses for the trial of the two musicians.

Superintendent Asante told the court presided over Isaac Addo that they have so far filed the witness statements and exhibits of three out of the four witnesses and were yet to file that of the last witness.

She therefore, prayed the court to adjourn the matter to enable them file the remaining documents.

The court then ordered the state to file the documents before July 15, 2019.

The case was subsequently adjourned to July 16.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were in May 2019 hauled before the Adjabeng Magistrate Court in Accra for their involvement in the chaos that disrupted this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The two have been charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace, and Stonebwoy is facing another charge of displaying weapon in a public place without permission.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

They were each granted bail in the sum of Gh¢50,000.00 by the court, presided over by Isaac Addo, with one surety.

The two accused persons being prosecuted by Superintendent Asante were also cautioned by the court to be of good behaviour.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak