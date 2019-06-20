Appiah Promises Surprises… As AFCON Kicks-Off Tomorrow

Kwasi Appiah

Circumstances that preceded Black Stars’ departure for this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) training programme have left many wondering whether the team can travel far in the tournament.

Issues regarding captaincy, hot temperature, losing a test game 0-1 against Namibia and drawing 0-0 with South Africa have raised eyebrow among the football populace.

But coach of the side, Kwasi Appiah, has revealed that if there was any time he had experienced optimism in his charges ahead of a competition, then the moment is now.

To him, the United Arab Emirates training sessions ranks among the best in his long stay with the team from his days as a deputy coach till now.

That, he believes, could serve as a huge launch pad for this year’s 24-nation soccer festival.

“I have been with the Stars for so many years as an assist and head coach, but I must confess to you all gathered here today that I have never had a peaceful training camp with the players compared to this,” he told the media after one of the team’s sessions.

The soft-spoken coach added, “For this reason, I can boldly tell you that I am very confident in my players and I believe we will surprise all the teams at AFCON this year.

“Our main objective coming into this tournament remains the same as the team looks forward to win the AFCON trophy for the first time in 37 years.”

Ghana, bereft of the trophy for 37 years, begin its campaign on Tuesday against Benin and later face Cameroun and Guinea Bissau.

The biennial competition kicks off tomorrow in Cairo Egypt, and it is expected to end on July 19.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum