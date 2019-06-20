Pirlo Sues Lookalike… For Two Years Pretence… And Free Designer Clothes

Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo has sued a man who pretended to be the Italian footballer for two years in order to receive free clothes and jewellery.

The man, who has been identified as 48 year-old former goldsmith Alessandro Palazzolo of Valenza, has been sued for fraud after being recognised by Turin police.

Investigations began when the former Juventus and AC Milan midfielder filed a lawsuit after repeatedly being asked to repay debts he had not accrued.

According to Gazzetto della Sport, police enquiries uncovered Palazzolo had deceived shopkeepers in Turin, Brescia and Naples, asking for discounts and favours and working with an accomplice who would take items for free.

Palazzolo would never return to shops to pay for the expensive clothes.

The man also tried to obtain ‘facilitated medical examinations’ by contacting the ex-footballer’s doctor.

For the real Andrea Pirlo, persistently approached by duped dealers who demanded payment for the goods, it was an unpleasant experience.

Turin police eventually apprehended the identity thief and his accomplice by tracing telephone calls and gaining testimonies from traders.