GGA Hunts For Scratch Players… For All African Golf Challenge

From L to R: Mbii, Kuttey, Boateng, Avorsey, Kwame, Dogbe, Yeboah and Assorgbah

The country’s golf governing body, Ghana Golf Association (GGA), last weekend embarked on a search for fine scratch players at the Achimota Golf Club.

The exercise drew a select group (eight) of scratch golfers from across the nation vying for slots to represent Ghana in the 2019 All African Golf Challenge, which is scheduled for Mauritius in October.

In all, a four-man team from the top six finishers in the recently ended Asantehene Golf Championship’s scratch division plus by two wild-card qualifiers will be selected for the main event.

Those participating in the qualification rounds are 2019 Asantehene Champion Sampson Assorgbah and the top five runner-ups ‒ Alfred Kwame, Kofi Yeboah, Frank Avorsey, Christopher Mbii and Michael Boateng.

The two wild-card qualifiers ‒ Yao Dogbe and Isaac Kuttey ‒ will join the six.

Participants will play a total of four rounds. Each individual’s best three scores will be used to identify those composing the four-man team.

After the selection process, the team will then commence a training session as preparations for the tournament.

Already, Sampson Assorgbah has shown his strength posting consecutive scores of 74, giving him a two round total of 148.

He is being followed by Frank Avorsey at 150 and Alfred Kwame at 155.

Kofi Yeboah, Christopher Mbii and Isaac Kuttey are all tied at 158, rounding out the top four scores thus far.

All participants will meet again in the coming weeks to complete the final two rounds and establish the official travelling team.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum