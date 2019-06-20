Hazard Exits Chelsea WhatsApp Group

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard kept it short and sweet when bidding farewell to his Chelsea team-mates in their WhatsApp group.

The Belgian star sealed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid earlier this month with the La Liga giants splashing out a deal worth £150million for his signature.

Hazard fired the Blues to Europe League glory before departing for Spain where he was officially presented as a Madrid player at the Bernabeu last week.

His former team-mate Emerson Palmieri admitted that Hazard’s exit had not quite sunk in until he left their players’ group chat.

The Brazilian revealed there had been little activity in the group in recent weeks with several players taking advantage of their break by jetting out of the country.

Palmieri told ESPN Brazil, “On the WhatsApp group, the last move there was Hazard’s farewell.

He said goodbye to the boys and such, since then, we don’t know anything else. It’s weird.

“He sent a “thank you, I love you guys”, and then it showed “Eden Hazard left the group”. I said damn, he really left.”