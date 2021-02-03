Court Orders Senior Staff Association Of Universities Of Ghana To Call Off Strike

The National Labour Commission (NLC) on Wednesday secured an Interlocutory injunction from the High Court, Labour Division, against the Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana (SSA-UOG).

The injunction said the staff include; Executives, Officers, Members, Agents, Servants, Employees or Other Persons.

A statement issued by the Commission said the Court further ordered that the above-mentioned persons were to comply with the directive of the NLC issued on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The Court also urged the Association to call off the strike action immediately, and that the parties should go back to the negotiation table to negotiate in good faith on the non-basic allowance and when the Tier 2 Pension arrears would be paid.

It has also given the parties three months to engage in the negotiations and report to the Commission.

The statement said the Court also asked the government to pay the pension outstanding arrears by the end of March 2021.

