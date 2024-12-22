Court Revokes Bail For 17 Suspects In Abetifihene Kidnapping Case

In a dramatic turn of events, the Mpraeso Circuit Court has revoked the bail of 17 suspects implicated in the alleged kidnapping of the Abetifihene.

The decision was made after the prosecution, led by State Attorney Cyril Keteku, revealed that none of the 17 accused individuals were National Security operatives as they had previously claimed.

According to reports, the prosecution requested a court warrant for the Cybersecurity Unit of the Ghana Police Service to retrieve CCTV footage from Abetifi township on November 7, 2024, the day of the incident.

This move is seen as a significant step in unraveling the truth behind the alleged kidnapping.

Counsel for the accused, Kimanthi and Partners, led by Francis Bruce, argued that bail should be maintained, emphasizing that every offence is bailable under Ghanaian law.

However, presiding judge, Adwoa Akyemaa Ofosu revoked the bail and ordered the 17 suspects to remain in custody until the next hearing on January 6, 2025.

The judge also granted the prosecution’s request for a warrant to access CCTV footage of the incident.

Of the remaining 10 suspects, only four, including a prominent figure, Nana Yaa Asantewaa, have met their bail conditions, while the other six remain in police custody.

Speaking to the media, after the proceedings, lead counsel Francis Bruce indicated that his team is awaiting the detailed ruling to determine their next steps.

BY Daniel Bampoe