Court Threatens To Discharge Obinim

A Kaneshie District Court has threatened to discharge Daniel Obinim, founder of International God’s Way Church (IGWC)

and one other person if the police fail to commence the prosecution of the two at the next court date.

This was after the prosecution led by Detective Sergeant Richard Amoah told the court presided over by Magistrate Rosemond Agyiri that they were unable to proceed due to some challenges that befell their investigations.

The controversial pastor is before the court together with others over allegations of forgery of police documents and publication of false news.

He was put before the court since May last year and the prosecution is yet to make any progress in the case.

Appearing before the court yesterday, the prosecutor stated that they were having challenges with the investigations.

This did not go down well with the presiding Magistrate who inquired from the investigator about the fairness in putting the accused persons before court when they had not completed investigations.

Ms. Agyiri who was not enthused with the conduct of the case warned that she would be left with no other choice but to discharge the accused persons by the next court date if prosecution does not commence.

Counsel for the accused persons, Dela Blagogee of Blagogee, Blacksword & Co. who was with Akua Boadiwaa Boateng and Kwabena Sarfo Adjei appeared enthused by the decision and indicated that the court had “lifted the spirits of counsel and accused persons”.

The court adjourned the case to April 4, 2021 for continuation.

Trial

Bishop Obinim and Kwabena Okyere were separately put before a Kaneshie Magistrate Court in Accra and both charged with publication of false news and forgery of documents contrary to Section 159 (c) of 29, 1960.

The two, together with three others at large, are facing four counts of conspiracy to publish false news, conspiracy to forge other documents, publication of false news and forgery of documents.

The accused persons are alleged to have forged and published a police persons wanted form for the arrest of one Isaac Opoku, a resident of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Bishop Obinim allegedly forged and published a Police Persons Wanted Form against a man in Kumasi without official endorsement.

The said wanted person form bearing the details of the supposed fugitive called Isaac Opoku, according to court documents, was circulated on social media of certain individuals who are linked to Obinim including Mr. Okyere.

The alleged forgery of police documents by Bishop Obinim, according to the prosecution, resulted from some GH¢51,280 he reportedly deposited in Isaac Opoku’s bank account.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak