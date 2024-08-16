Cousins Caged Over Colleague’s Death In Ho

A chilling tale of greed, violence, and tragic loss has unfolded in Ho Sabong Zongo, where two cousins stands accused of brutally murdering their roommate, Marwan Alhassan, over a disputed theft allegation.

According to court testimony, the cousins’ deadly rage was sparked when they claimed Alhassan had stolen their money.

The first accused, fueled by anger and a desire for retribution, pounced on Alhassan near a local pub, subjecting him to a merciless beating in a bid to extract a confession.

The situation escalated when the second accused joined the fray, using a belt to further brutalize Alhassan.

The cousins’ relentless assault left their roommate unconscious, bleeding profusely from his mouth and nostrils.

In a desperate bid to save his life, two Good Samaritans rushed Alhassan to the Ho Teaching Hospital, but it was too late.

He was pronounced dead on arrival, leaving behind a trail of shock and grief in the tight-knit Zongo community.

The hospital’s alert to the police led to the swift arrest of the cousins, who later admitted to the heinous crime in their caution statements.

The court has remanded them into prison custody until October 15, as the community grapples with the devastating loss of a young life.

-BY Daniel Bampoe