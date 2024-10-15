COVID-19 A Blessing In Disguise – Kofikrom Pharmacy CEO

Dr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum with other dignitaries cutting the tape to officially open the office

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KofiKrom Pharmacy, Dr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum, has said the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it some blessings in the pharmaceutical industry.

According to him, the pandemic influenced the company’s small-scale manufacturing plant setup in Accra.

Speaking during the opening of its ultra-modern office in South La, Accra on October 12, 2024, Dr. Addo-Agyekum reflected on the challenges the pharmaceutical industry has faced, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the pandemic, though devastating, presented an opportunity for growth and innovation adding that the call from President Akufo-Addo, for local industries to step up during the pandemic led to KofiKrom starting a small-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing unit.

“The COVID-19 pandemic became a blessing in the face of adversity,” Dr. Addo-Agyekum stated. “The President’s call to support the fight against the pandemic led us to start local manufacturing, adding over 25 products to our offerings,” he said.

Dr. Addo-Agyekum further praised the Food and Drugs Authority’s efficient registration process, and acknowledged the government tax reliefs, which reduced medicine prices for patients.

“We pray that the discounts on benchmark values will be reintroduced to make medicines more affordable,” Dr. Addo-Agyekum stressed.

Reflecting on this growth, Dr. Addo-Agyekum stressed KofiKrom’s mission to become a center of leadership in healthcare, not just in Ghana, but globally.

Dr. Addo-Agyekum stressed that this retail outlet would offer innovative services, including online orders, 24-hour operations, and home delivery, setting it apart from traditional pharmacies.

Looking ahead, Dr. Addo-Agyekum spoke about KofiKrom’s ongoing efforts to improve the pharmaceutical supply chain in Ghana.

He underlined the importance of proper storage and transportation of medicines, highlighting KofiKrom’s compliance with regulatory requirements for maintaining the quality and efficacy of its products.

He called for industry-wide adherence to best practices in medicine transport, stressing that pharmaceuticals should be handled with care and professionalism to ensure patient safety.

Dr. Addo-Agyekum also expressed gratitude to his family, staff and customers for the success of KofiKrom.

A Daily Guide Report