Covid-19 Deaths Rise To 161, As Cases Hit 31,057

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded eight more Covid-19 related deaths, raising the death toll to 161.

The GHS in its latest update on the COVID-19 case management notes that 23 patients are in severe conditions while five others are in critical condition.

The GHS further indicates that three patients are on ventilators.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have also increased by 691 new cases bringing the cumulative figure to 31,057.

The new cases were recorded from samples taken between June 17 and July 20, with results coming in on July 21.

Also, 27,801 patients have been discharged or recovered following treatment.

The country’s number of active cases is now 3,095.

The number of tests conducted so far is 365, 281 comprising 133, 852 from routine surveillance and 231,429 tests from contact tracing.

*Regional Breakdown*

The Greater Accra Region still tops the Covid-19 chart with 16,068 cases, with an active case count of 1,722.

The Ashanti Region has a total of 7,267 cases followed by Western Region and Central regions with 2,467 and 1,328 cases respectively.

The Eastern Region has 1,214 cases, the Volta Region, 568 cases, Bono Region, 421 cases,

Bono East Region, 413 cases and the Northern Region, 302 cases.

The Western North Region, 298 cases, Upper East Region, 282 cases, Oti Region, 172 cases, and Ahafo Region, 116 cases.

The Upper West Region added a case to bring its total to 75 after a brief period without any infections.

The Savannah Region has 57 cases while the North East Region has nine cases.

The Upper East Region remains the only region with no active case.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri