Covid-19 Has Shown Humanity Is Greater Than Wealth – Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey

Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, has observed that the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak has taught humanity an important life’s lesson.

He says the coronavirus has shown that humanity is more important than material things.

According to the minister, of all the abundant wealth some people own around the world, they are unable to really enjoy them due to virus.

He says people with cars, airplanes and other wealth that are parked at home because they are under lockdown due to coronavirus.

The Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for Essikado Constituency in the Western Region, was speaking to chiefs and people of Yilo Krobo Traditional area in the Eastern Region.

The Minister visited the area to donate some relief items to help the fight against covid-19.

The items donated included gallons of hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets, bottles of water, toilet rolls, special covid-19 kit.

The Minister recounted that just as the 9/11 terror attack in New York led to some changes at airports around the world, so will the current social distancing protocol for coronavirus continue with humanity for some time.

He says the virus was a respecter of no one.

According to him, the coronavirus does not discriminate against political parties.

He urged chiefs and people of the are to respect the social distancing protocol as well as the safety measures.

By Melvin Tarlue