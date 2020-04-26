Covid-19 Is The Enemy – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated that coronavirus is the common enemy that all Ghanaians must fight and not one another.

He says the focus must be fighting the virus which for him is the threat to the nation.

He stated that his focus now is how to take Ghana out of the pandemic indicating that the days ahead would used to outline how to relax the restrictions.

The President appealed to Ghanaians to be each other’s keeper in these times.

He expressed the belief that Ghana will come out of the pandemic even stronger and greater.

By Melvin Tarlue