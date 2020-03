Jean-Joseph Mukendi wa Mulumba

An aide to DR Congo’s President,

Félix Tshisekedi, has reportedly died from coronavirus.

Jean-Joseph Mukendi wa Mulumba is believed to be the third person to have died from the disease in that country.

Until his death, he was the acting head of President Tshisekedi’s legal advisory council.

According to a BBC report, he may have contracted the respiratory illness during his trip to France for a medical check-up.

By Melvin Tarlue