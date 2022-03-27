Covid-19: No PCR Test for Vaccinated Passengers

Fully vaccinated passengers entering the country through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will no longer be required to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 PCR test beginning March 28, 2022.

This follows the revision of the measures put in place by the government to limit the importation and spread of COVID-19 in the country.

President Akufo-Addo speaking during his 28th COVID-19 address to the public said vaccinated travellers into Ghana will not take PCR tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country KIA, and will not be tested on arrival.

He said citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, would, however, need to provide a negative PCR test result of not more than 48-hours, undergo an antigen test upon arrival at KIA, and be offered vaccination.

In line with this directive, Ghana’s foreign missions have been instructed to make vaccination a requirement for visa acquisition.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri