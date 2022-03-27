Covid-19: Nana Opens Land, Sea Borders

President Akufo-Addo has finally opened the land and sea borders for travellers after two years of closure.

Announcing the revised restrictions in his 28th COVID-19 update on Sunday night, President Akufo-Addo said from today, March 28, all land and sea borders will be opened.

“Fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR test result from the country of origin.

Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, will have to produce a negative 48-hour PCR test result, and will be offered vaccination on arrival,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said the low reported cases being recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) informed the revision of the earlier measures.

He noted that there is an improvement in the availability and uptake of vaccines but was quick to add that the country is yet to meet its national vaccination coverage target.

He expressed the government’s determination to use all means to increase the deployment of vaccines across the country, to achieve its target of vaccinating some twenty (20) million Ghanaians by June 2022.

The President urged those who have not received the vaccine to go for their jab.

“To those listening to the propaganda by the conspiracy theorists, and those who are still sceptical about the efficacy of the vaccine, it has been a year since my wife and I got vaccinated; it has not disrupted our physical wellbeing, neither has it caused us to be sick. We are touch wood, hale and hearty, like the other 13.1 million Ghanaians.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri