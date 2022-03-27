COVID-19 : Nose Masks No More Mandatory-Nana

President Akufo Addo has lifted the mandatory wearing of nose masks in public.

“From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, the wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory,” he said.

This was disclosed during his 28th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday night.

He also noted that all in-person activities, such as those that take place in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas and theatres may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and/or participants are fully vaccinated.

“Outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals may resume at full capacity, again, as long as all persons at these events are fully vaccinated,” he added.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the revision of the measures enacted under Executive Instrument (E.I.) 64., were informed by the general decline in the burden of COVID-19 over the past two weeks, adding that the “4th wave appears to be over.”

“Indeed, as at Friday, March 25, 2022, the total number of active cases stood at 72. There are no severely or critically ill persons,” he said.

He, encourage the public to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings.

He said the government will continue to engage all religious and traditional leaders, agencies and institutions to encourage their congregants, subjects and citizens, respectively, to be vaccinated, to help achieve the 20 million target by June 2022.

“I will also urge the media to support this campaign,” he urged.

It would be recalled that President Akufo-Addo on March 11, 2020 imposed Covid-19 measures including the mandatory wearing of face masks to help fight the pandemic.

But after almost two years of implementation, the measures are being lifted to pave way for normalcy.

