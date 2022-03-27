Black Sherif Shocks 3Music Awards With Epic Rain Performance

Music sensation Black Sherif has left many in shock following his surprise stage act at Saturday’s 3Music Awards in Accra.

The “Second Sermon” crooner thrilled the audience at the award ceremony with a pulsating performance.

The icing on the cake was when he caused rain to fall on stage as he delivers renditions of his hit songs.

It is the first time that has ever happened on a Ghanaian stage and the action is anticipated to be talked about for a very long time.

Saturday night’s 3Music Awards held at the Grande Arena at the Accra International Conference Center was aimed at awarding talented and hardworking musicians for their enormous contributions to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

Several musicians won awards at the ceremony.

Black Sherif won four awards at the ceremony. The awards include; Breakthrough Act Of The Year, Hip Life/Hip Hop Act Of The Year, Hip Hop Song of the (second sermon), and Song Of The Year (Second Sermon).

He forfeited the artiste of the year to Kidi of Lynx Entertainment, who emerged the highest winner on the night with six awards.

By Francis Addo