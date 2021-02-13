COVID-19 Second Wave Dwindling Restaurant Businesses

The owners of restaurant business in both Accra and Kumasi are complaining of the negative impact of the second wave of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the catering industry.

According to the owners, the business was booming after the lockdown, especially during the Christmas season, but declined after the second wave of COVID-19.

Speaking to GNA, the manager for Area Coded Restaurant, Raymond K. Awotwe, said sales have dropped after the festive season because patrons are afraid to contract the virus at public places like bars and restaurants, adding, “our daily sales have dropped from GH¢1,500.00 and GH¢3,000.00 before and during Christmas to GH¢1,000.00 daily.”

However, operators at Area Coded Restaurant, Wine and Dine Restaurant, Lord of the Rings Restaurant, and Step 4 Restaurant at Ashaley Botwe, East Legon, Ogbojo, and Madina, respectively, said sales had dwindled within the past weeks.

Madam Stephanie Dennis, Manageress, Wine and Dine Restaurant, described the surged number of cases recorded as “very disturbing” to the business.

“Most of the customers who used to sit and eat at my place do not come again. Those who pick their orders and go are also few,” Ms. Denis said, adding, “Customers who sit and eat tend to buy more than those who pick and go since they chat while eating, and call for more drinks and food.”

She said because daily sales had reduced, some workers were asked to go home and feared a few more could be sent home soon with the second wave of the pandemic.

Mrs. Sophia Aryee, Assistant Chef at Step 4 Restaurant, lamented: “I fear there will be a greater drop in sales after the President’s directive in the 23rd Address where restaurants were asked to discourage eat-ins.”

These sentiments were no different for operators of eateries at the Central Business District of Accra and the Ministries, with many calling for government support.

