Eno Barony Unhappy With Female Gospel Artistes

Female hiphop artiste and songwriter, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, known on stage as Eno Barony, has revealed that some of the female gospel artistes whom she wanted to feature on her newly released album turned down her request.

The female rapper, whose latest 11-track album (‘Ladies First’) featured some of the celebrated female artistes such as Efya, Becca, Wendy Shay, AK Songstress, Dedebah, G Kueen, Erza Tamaa and Queen Bars, told NYDJ on Y 102.5 FM that all the five artistes she approached for a feature on her ‘Aseda’ song turned down her request because of her background as a secular musician and rapper.

“I wanted to feature one gospel female artiste on the album and most of those I reached out to turned me down,” she said.

According to her, some of them just gave her cogent reasons why they could not do it, with others just ignoring her because of the genre of music she did, adding that now gospel musicians are not ready to work with them.

She indicated that the incidence of gospel musicians refusing to work with secular artistes was very common in the Ghanaian music industry, adding, “I’ll always reach out to those who are ready to work with me and I’ll also work with them.

“This album (‘Ladies First’) has taught me a lot of lessons, especially knowing that featuring a female artiste is not easy, especially when you’re also female.”

Eno Barony is currently promoting her latest album which has songs such as ‘God is A Woman’, ‘What’s Up’, ‘Enough is Enough’, ‘My Dear’, ‘Yentie Obiaa’, ‘Missing You’, ‘Had I known’, ‘Br3br3’, ‘Aseda’, and ‘Running’ among others.

All the songs on the album are available on the various digital stores for fans to download.

She won the best female rapper at the just ended sixth edition of African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) 2020.

Born in Tema, Accra, Eno Barony announced her presence in the music scene with her hit singles, ‘Wats Ma Name’ and ‘Tonga’, the remix of the track ‘Tonga’ by Joey B featuring Sarkodie in 2014 lifted her into the limelight.

