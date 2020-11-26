Covid-19 Trust Fund Cries For Help

Dignitaries at the high table

The management of the Covid-19 National Trust Fund has appealed to the general public for more support as it says it lacks enough funds and resources to continue supporting various initiatives, interventions and programs aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic in the country.

According to the chairperson of the fund, Justice Sophia Akuffo, the “misconceived belief” that the Covid-19 pandemic was going away had led to a “drastic reduction” in the frequency of donations and contributions to the fund; saying the fund has received just a cash donation from an individual from August to the middle of November.

Justice Akuffo, a former Chief Justice, made this revelation at a symposium organized by the fund at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Tuesday under the theme: “Combating A Global Health Pandemic: The Case of Ghana’s Covid-19 National Trust Fund.”

“This situation,” she said, “calls for a re-awakening of the fighting spirit in all of us, for us not to relent in our efforts, but rather to confront the Covid-19 pandemic with more strength, attention and seriousness that we can muster.”

She thus appealed to corporate organizations, religious and traditional bodies, NGOs and the general public to support the fund to enable it execute its mandate effectively.

Contributions Received

She said the fund had so far received contributions from over 600 donors made up of individuals from public and private sectors, social groups, religious organizations and NGOs among others.

Cash donations received to date amounted to GH¢57,023,932.95, she indicated; adding that the fund also received various material gifts in the form of services, food and non-food items valued at approximately GH¢8,228,021.40.

“It is these contributions that have made possible the variety of interventions the fund has made so far and will continue to make,” she remarked.

Money Spent

The fund, according to the chairperson, has spent a total of GH¢41,738,987.73 from the total amount received on various interventions and programs.

These include the provision of material support to medical facilities such as testing centres and special Covid-19 care management centres, regional and district health centres; supporting the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund in the construction and completion of the National Infectious Disease Centre as well as giving support to certain vulnerable groups in our communities.

In attendance were officials of the Trust Fund, government officials, representatives of civil society organizations, NGOs and security services among other dignitaries.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio