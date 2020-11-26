Go Make Ghana Proud… Kurt Tells Kotoko

Ghana football President Kurt Okraku has urged on Asante Kotoko to beat FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.

Kotoko left the country with a 20-man squad yesterday and are expected to face the Mauritanians tomorrow at the Stade Municipal De Nouadhibou.

The Ghana football chief tweeted ahead of the team’s departure, rallying massive support to the team and urged them to lift the flag of Ghana aloft when they take on FC Nouadhibou in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary stage.

“As you embark on this journey, have it in mind that you represent our dear country, Ghana, and the entire nation is/will be rooting for you,” Kurt tweeted.

He added “We believe the porcupine has the quality to bring us victory and we pray the Almighty God crowns your hard work. Go make us proud.”

Injury robbed skipper Felix Annan the chance to travel with the team. Habib Mohammed, Augustine Okrah, Razak Abalora, Mudasiru Salifu and the Brazilian import, Fabio Gama dos Santos, are some of the key players who missed the ‘Mauritania bus’.

The Porcupine Warriors were selected by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the truncation of the 2019/20 football season.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum