COVID-19 : TT Brothers Show Love To Tema SOS

T.T. Brothers Limited, a distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the country has donated items to the Tema SOS Village as part of the company’s Easter gesture.

The items included 30 bags of rice, 15 gallons of cooking oil, 20 cartons of soft drinks and assorted T.T Brothers products.

It also donated boxes of hand sanitisers and detergents to protect the children of the orphanage against the coronavirus.

It was the 17th successive year that the multiple award winning company is making a donation to the orphanage during the Easter period.

TT Brothers MD, Isaac Tetteh said the donation was to put smiles on the faces of the children.

He gave the assurance that he would continue to support the school, saying “When I was a kid, my parents visited the Tema SOS on such occasions, shared whatever the family had with the children.

“Easter which marks Jesus’ sacrifice to save mankind from sin – taught the human race to sacrifice and share to sustain life and relations.”

The MD said with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was time to show love to the children and commended the government for the measures it had taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease and asked all Ghanaians to support the move.

He advised people in vulnerable communities like Chorkor and Bukom in Accra to take the disease seriously.

The SOS Children’s Alternative Care-Co-ordinator, Eric Duodu, who received the items expressed appreciation to the company for the gesture.