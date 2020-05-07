Covid-19 Update: 303 Recover From Infection

Nine more patients who were treated for Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been declared recovered by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
This increases Ghana’s total recoveries to 303 as at May, 7,from the previous 294.
Ghana’s Covid-19 case count increased to 3,091 on May, 7.
The Bono Region has also become the 13th region to record a case of the Covid-19.
According to the Ghana Health Service, a total of 137,924 tests have been done so far.
The Covid-19 death count of 18 remains unchanged for the country.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri