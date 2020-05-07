Covid-19 Update : Bono Region Records First Covid-19 Case

The Bono Region has recorded its index case of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) infection.

The incident, increases the affected regional tally to 13 out of the country’s 16 regions.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest update on Covid-19 on May 7, said the Covid-19 infection was detected in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

Ghana has recorded 3,091 cases of confirmed Covid-19 with the Greater Accra Region leading the regional count with 2,579 cases.

This is followed by the Ashanti Region with 165 and the Eastern Region with 95.

The Western North Region has 56 cases, Central Region, 50

Western Region, 32 and Volta Region, 30.

The Upper East Region now has 26 cases as the Oti Region records 23.

The Upper West Region has 19 cases recorded while the Northern Region has 13 and the North East Region, 2 cases.

The regions without any record of Covid-19 cases are the Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East regions.

The update also added that the number of recovered persons has increased to 303 from the previous 294.

The death toll for Covid-19 is 18.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri