Covid-19 Update: Ghana Records Over 3000 Cases

Ghana’s Covid-19 case count has increased to over 3000 as the country records additional 372 new cases.

The case count now stands at

3,091 as at May 7.

This cumulative figure comes after various regions in the country recorded new cases.

This was contained in the latest update on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website for the case management of Covid-19.

According to the GHS, a total of 137,924 tests have been conducted so far.

The number of recoveries the GHS said has also increased by 9 bringing the tally to 303.

Deaths related to Covid-19 have however remained constant at 18.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri