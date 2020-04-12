Covid-19 Update: Ghana’s Case Count Hits 566

The case count of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has increased by over 50 new cases as at April, 11.

This brings the country’s case count to 566 with eight deaths.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in a situational update of the country’s response to Covid-19 said of 566 confirmed cases, 292 were reported from the routine surveillance and 159 from enhanced surveillance activities.

It further indicated that 115 of the cases were recorded among travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

The health authority further gave a breakdown of the 566 positive cases indicating that four persons have been treated, discharged and tested negative.

It also categorized 552 cases as mild disease on treatment with two cases being moderate to severe cases however, none of the cases were reported to be on ventilators.

The GHS attributed the increasing number of cases to enhanced surveillance activities in the past 13 days.

Among these include restrictive movement in the hotspots of the outbreak, intensive contact tracing and laboratory testing, social distancing, and intensive public education.

“These measures have resulted in a sudden increase in case detection, with high number of cases being reported,”it said.

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri