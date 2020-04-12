Suspected COVID 19 At Tema Port

A WORKER with Meridian Port Services (MPS), a port management company at the Tema Port is suspected to have contracted the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID 19).

Fortunately, the person is healthy and showing no sign or little symptoms of sickness.

However, the person has been placed in self quarantine awaiting the test result.

Family members as well as persons who have come in close contact with him have also been tested to ascertain their status as the person is being monitored by health officials and the GPHA Inter-agency COVID-19 Committee as well as the District COVID-19 teams.

MPS together with Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the relevant health authorities are said to be vigilant towards the potential of any covid-19 cases amongst the port users.

The vigilance led to the identification of the suspected Covid-19 case within Terminal 3.

Meanwhile, officials have reportedly put in place the necessary precautionary measures to curtail any future contraction or spread.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema