Covid-19 Vaccination Card Mandatory For Christmas Events

The National Tourism Authority (NTA) has directed organisers of Christmas events to adhere to the new approved Covid-19 protocols including the inspection of patrons’ Covid-19 vaccination cards prior to their entry into the venues.

“Guests to each event will be required to present Covid-19 vaccination cards before entry for all events that are going to be endorsed. In addition, guests aged five years and above will be required to wear face masks unless they are eating or drinking at the event,” the NTA said.

Addressing a press briefing on ‘December in Ghana’ activities which forms part of the ‘Beyond the Return’, NTA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Akwesi Agyeman said on-site Covid-19 protocols including temperature checks, entry sanitizing system, and sprinklers, sanitizing of hard surfaces and complete venue sanitizing, at the opening and closing of each event, should be practiced.

He said travelers to Ghana are not exempted stressing that they would have to go through the Covid-19 protocols which include a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours, pre-purchase of Covid-19 test from Frontier Health Services before boarding the plane, and a Covid-19 test upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Mr. Agyeman indicated that the protocols outlined have been approved by the NTA, together with the National Covid-19 Taskforce, to ensure the safety of patrons and the overall success of the much-anticipated events in December.

He stated that December has been a key month in the tourism sector especially with a lot of high-profile events that bring thousands of people across the world to Ghana.

“Last year, within the restrictions we managed to have a very small but impactful December in Ghana where activities like Afrochella and Polo Beach Club were held. This year, a lot of event organizers have contacted the event secretariat to get their events endorsed,” he said.

Mr. Agyeman said another protocol was the use of contactless ticketing to help reduce human-to-human contacts.

“Tickets should be sold online and so a lot of the event organizers we have engaged have ensured that they have tickets that will be sold online and a bar code will scan using the mobile phones adding that social distancing would also be maintained.

Social distancing will be required and enforced and we are in touch with the Ghana Police Service to ensure that these protocols are observed and that when there are bridges because laws are governing the Covid-19 protocols they will be able to arrest and prosecute if need be,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri