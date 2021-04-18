COVID-19 Vaccines: Don’t panic you will get a second shot- Govt Assures

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

Government says it is working assiduously to procure the next badge of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate the section of Ghanaians whose second jab is due.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Sunday April 18, 2021, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye explained that the delay in the procurement of additional COVID-19 vaccines is occasioned by the global scramble for vaccines and the unavailability of same.

That notwithstanding, he said, government is working with its overseas partners to procure additional vaccines by May this year.

“As a service, we are more concerned about having more people with the first dose. There are also bilateral arrangements that will bring in other COVAX vaccines including Johnson and Johnson which we are expecting in the third quarter of the year.

“So, we are assuring people that the fact that if you do not get it on the eighth week means there’s something wrong. We still have a four-week window period and beyond to have it,” he added.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye also announced a revision in the GHS’ initial vaccination policy for those who have taken the first dose from 8 weeks to 12 weeks period. This he said is as a result of the efficacy of the first dose explaining that the first dose has about 76% protection for about 90 days which coincides with the revised 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, a total of 755,686 people have received their first jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the Greater Accra Region having the highest number of persons.