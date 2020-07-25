Covid19 Fight: Nayiri Palace, 75 North East Region’s Markets Disinfected

As part of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the palace of the Overlord of Mamprugu (Nayiri), Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, has been disinfected.

At least 75 markets in the North East Region have also been disinfected by Zoomlion Ghana in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The 75 markets are spread across six zones, the North East Regional Minister, Solomon Namliit Boar, informed the media.

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, a team of sprayers under the Covid19 Project Team carried out mass disinfections in Nalerigu and the Nayiri Palace, and the entire region.

It is the second time the North East Region is benefiting from the mass disinfections exercise which is aimed at controlling the spread of infectious diseases, especially Coronavirus.

The initial disinfections exercise, according to Mr Boar, had contributed to the Region recording low cases of coronavirus.

He said since March this year, the region has recorded only nine cases of the novel Coronavirus.

Addressing journalists at the Nalerigu market, the Minister encouraged everyone to take the Coronavirus safety protocols very seriously.

He said adhering to the safety protocols should not be taken for joke.

He noted regular hand sanitizing, face masking, among others, were key to staying safe from the virus.

The Minister was optimistic that the country shall overcome the pandemic.

However, he said for everyone to live and successfully tell the coronavirus story would require obeying the safety protocols at all time.

He stated that efforts were being made to regularly sensitize residents of Nalerigu to adhere to the safety protocols, admitting that ensuring adherence to the safety protocols such as wearing nose masks has to do with changing attitudes.

By Melvin Tarlue, Nalerigu