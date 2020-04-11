Covid19- Ireland Holds Shine Your Light Campaign

Thousands of Irish citizens and organizations are embarking on a campaign dubbed: Shine Your Light For Hope and Solidarity.

The campaign is in solidarity with people who have lost their lives or those who are battling for their lives due to coronavirus.

Dublin Airport has joined the campaign, with its staff shining their lights.

The Airport remains open “in line with Irish Government policy as an essential service.”

The total coronavirus cases In Ireland according to its Department of Health, has risen to 8,928, with about 320 deaths.

By Melvin Tarlue