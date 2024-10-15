Cracks In UTAG As ‘Silent Majority’ Demands End To Galamsey Strike

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is facing an internal rift as some members, operating under the “Silent Majority of UTAG” umbrella, demand an end to the ongoing indefinite strike.

These members have given the National Executive Committee (NEC) an ultimatum until October 18 to call off the strike, citing a lack of consultation with members before announcing the industrial action.

The strike, initially sparked by concerns over galamsey (illegal mining) and its devastating impact on Ghana’s environment, has been ongoing despite government assurances to address the issue.

UTAG’s National Vice President, Prof. Victor Mongre, expressed frustration with the government’s inaction, stating that UTAG would meet with Organized Labour to decide its next steps.

However, the “Silent Majority” group, led by spokesperson Prof. Isaac Boadi, argues that the NEC should have sought input from members before announcing the strike.

This faction believes that the initial overwhelming vote from members across all 15 campuses was in support of the organized labor strike, but not necessarily an indefinite strike.

Background of the Dispute

UTAG’s demands include a ban on galamsey, stricter enforcement to protect Ghana’s natural resources, and the repeal of laws allowing mining in forest reserves.

The association has also called for the release of detained Democracy Hub protesters advocating for stronger anti-galamsey measures.

The strike has sparked controversy, with some questioning the effectiveness of UTAG’s leadership.

Meanwhile, critics argue that the NEC’s decision to embark on an indefinite strike without consulting members has led to the current impasse.

Implications of the Ultimatum

If the NEC fails to meet the “Silent Majority’s” demands, it could lead to further divisions within UTAG. The group’s spokesperson, Prof. Boadi, hinted that they would “advise themselves” if their demands are not met, potentially leading to a breakaway faction or further industrial action.

-BY Daniel Bampoe