Tse Addo Hosts Safe Community Outreach Event: A Call for Collective Action

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, the community of Tse Addo-Old Assemblyman’s Road in Accra was brought together under the banner of safety and collaboration at the Safe Communities Outreach Event. Themed “Keeping Communities Safe: Building a Safer and a Better Community,” the event saw local leaders, security officials, and community members gather to discuss and address the pressing issues of safety and security within the neighbourhood.

The event kicked off with an opening prayer led by Hon. Emmanuel Kwapong, which set the tone for a day of reflection and collaboration. The Master of Ceremony then introduced the distinguished guests who had come together to support the initiative.

Audrey Ocloo, Customer Service Officer at Response One, welcomed the gathering and explained the purpose of the event. She emphasized the vital role of community engagement in creating safer neighborhoods, highlighting that safety is a shared responsibility.

Hon. Kwapong followed with a comprehensive presentation on the current security challenges facing Tse Addo. His address underscored the urgency of the situation while pointing to opportunities for improvement, with community-driven solutions at the forefront.

A key highlight of the event was the thought-provoking speech by Officer Cadet Solomon Ketu from the Community Policing Unit of the Ghana Police Service. He stressed the critical relationship between the police and local communities, underscoring that trust and cooperation are essential for effective law enforcement. He also provided actionable steps for community members to strengthen their collaboration with the police.

Joshua Laryea, Sales Officer at Response One, took the opportunity to discuss the significance of electronic security systems in safeguarding homes and businesses. His presentation provided insight into modern security solutions that are available to enhance personal and community safety.

In an inspiring moment, Hon. Rita Odoley Sowah, MP for La Dade Kotopon Constituency, and Hon. Nii Ashitey, Representative of the Municipal Chief Executive, each took the stage to highlight the importance of collective action. Both leaders emphasized that building a safer, more harmonious community requires the participation of every member.

The event also featured an insightful presentation by ACP Mrs. Gifty A.K. Mawuenyega, Director of the Community Policing Unit of the Ghana Police Service. She shed light on the evolving role of community policing in modern law enforcement. Her words sparked a lively discussion during the open forum session that followed, with participants exchanging ideas and sharing personal experiences related to security.

The session ended with community members raising their concerns and suggestions during the open forum. These discussions were constructive, and many participants expressed their eagerness to take proactive steps toward improving the safety of their neighborhoods.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks from Hon. Helena Armah, the Assemblywoman of the area, who expressed her gratitude to the organizers, speakers, and attendees for making the day a success. She also reaffirmed her commitment to continuing efforts to keep Tse Addo safe for all its residents.

The Safe Community Outreach event was a resounding success, providing a platform for important conversations and practical steps towards improving safety. It served as a reminder that while authorities play a critical role in ensuring security, the community’s collective effort is indispensable for lasting peace and safety.