Create Enabling Environment For Innovation – Dr. Opoku-Afari

Maxwell Opoku-Afari

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, has shared that policymakers need to create an enabling environment for innovation to take place in the country’s free-market-economy.

He made this known at the University of Ghana’s Congregational Ceremony for the Bachelors in Administration Class of 2023.

According to him, recent developments have revealed that academic training and global economy is undergoing a technological revolution.

This revolution, he said, is facilitating the on-going exchange of ideas, skills, and perspectives needed by the youth to drive the Ghanaian economy to the next level,

He, therefore, urged policymakers to create enabling conditions that would help accommodate the modern ideas presented by the youth which would go a long way to benefit the country’s economy.

He further encouraged the graduating class to be guided by the principles of hard work, perseverance, and integrity and serve the nation reverently as they enter the working force.

“Your generation is now referred to as ‘Gen Z’, that is, Internet Zoomers. In other words, you are the torchbearers to the next level of the Ghana that we are all seeking to build. So as you walk out of here and join the workforce, you must gird your loins and prepare for the challenges ahead.

The world out there is also changing and changing very fast, with technology driving everything, from banking, manufacturing, services, as well as the supportive social structures,” he said.

“The message here is that you need not be stuck in your educational ideology. You must seize the moment and exploit all the technological experiences around you and try as much as possible to infuse that in your discipline to achieve your goals,” he added.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi