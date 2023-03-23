Farmers Push Ban On Manure Export

Some of the country’s farmers have started agitating for the government to stop exporting poultry manure produced in Ghana to other countries.

The agenda is being pushed by leadership of the Best Cocoa Farmers Association (BCFA) who say it will reduce Ghana’s dependence on chemical fertiliser.

They also believe it will help boast cocoa production in the country.

This was when they called on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to thank him and his government for the numerous support they have given cocoa farmers since assuming office in January 2017.

President of the Association, Charles Gyamfi who spoke on behalf of his colleagues said the call for a total ban on the export of poultry manure has become necessary because the cocoa sector in the country needs the full complement of all the poultry manure produced in the country in order to increase cocoa production and reduce the sector’s dependance on imported chemical fertilizers.

“We want a ban on the export of poultry manure to neighbouring Countries. Currently, there is high export of manure to Cote d’Ivoire in recent times and we think this is not a good sign for our country and our cocoa sector”, he said.

Instead, he said “we want a deliberate effort by government to reduce importation of chemical fertilizers into our operations while at the same time, plans are put in place to support the production of poultry manure and its wide application in cocoa farming.”

Apart from that, he said “this type of manure protects the ecosystem and conserve the environment from destruction.”

They also took the opportunity to express concern about the seeming delay in government promise to set up a pension scheme for cocoa farmers.

“Our members keep on asking when they will be enrolled onto the scheme as you promised in December 2020. We will be grateful if you could intervene to see to its full implementation sooner rather than later” Charles Gyamfi said.

They also stressed the need for government to expedite action on cocoa roads since the rains are threatening to set in.

“We suggest that attention is paid to all on-going roads, complete them before new contracts are given. This will ensure value for money”, President of the Association noted.

President Akufo-Addo could not help thanking them for the visit and the concerns raised especially relative the issue about the export of poultry manure by elements in the nation to neighbouring countries.

He assured the delegation that together with the caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Hawa Koomson, who was present at the meeting, their concern will be given the necessary attention it deserves in order to deal with the phenomenon.

The President also noted that the two other concerns they have presented which are the cocoa farmers pension scheme and cocoa roads, will both be given immediate attention.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent