Mahama Launches Fundraising Platform For Campaign Cash

Flagbearer hopeful of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has launched a digital fundraising platform to solicit for funds to finance his 2024 campaign even though the party is yet to elect a flagbearer.

The platform is aimed “to mobilize small contributions from Ghanaians, both locally and in the diaspora.”

Speaking at a public lecture on Financing Political Campaigns in Ghana when the former President took advantage to launch his digitalized retail donation campaign, Mr. Mahama said the platform is transparent and has a dashboard screen that will show all inflows in real-time.

According to him, the platform seeks to address the reliance on a few individuals who finance political campaigns in exchange for favours, which is a recipe for corruption in any democracy.

“Such an intervention will address the dependency on a few individuals who finance political campaigns in return for favours – a recipe for corruption in any democracy. And if I may add, CSOs and other public-spirited organisations can also adopt this system of broad-based resource mobilization to fund their activities to limit the strictures that sometimes accompany donor-funded research and advocacy in developing countries such as Ghana,” Mahama indicated.

By Vincent Kubi