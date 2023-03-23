Muslims Start 2023 Ramadan Fasting Today

Muslims in Ghana have begun their 30-day religious fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan from today, March 23, following the sighting of the moon in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The moon was sighted by the Bawku Chief Imam, hence at dawn on Thursday, March 23, Chief Imam Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam therefore directed that based on religious foundation all Muslims in Ghana observe the obligatory fast.

“By the report we received from Bawku and the source coming from the Bawku Chief Imam, the moon has been sighted in Bawku,” Chief Imam’s Spokesperson Sheik Aremeyaw Shaibu said on Wednesday.

Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar.

It is observed with the obligatory fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Mohammed.

It will be crowned with Eid al-Fitr on Saturday, April 22.

By Vincent Kubi