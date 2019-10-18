Creative Arts Seminar Held

Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr

Copyright advocate, Mr. Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, aka Bnoskka, in the creative industry, has organized creative arts business and intellectual property seminar for industry stakeholders at the University Of Education, Winneba (UEW).

The event which was attended by over 500 industry players, including students and staff of the university, was held at the Amu Theatre.

The capacity building seminar platform was to educate participants on creativity, business and how to protect ideas against unfair competition, Copyright infringement, Trademarks and Industrial Designs Right among others.

He further cleared misconceptions about an author’s moral right, economic right, performers’ right and unauthorized usage of copyright protected works.

The seminar took three sessions; the first was the main teaching session led by Mr. Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr.

The second was a creativity testing performance, led by the main speaker and an international bilingual comedian known as ATINO with his “Botom Music, Dance and Comedy”

The last was a “Watch Your Tongue Approach” to creative arts businesses by Officer Kwasi Ofori Appiah.

The head of department Dr. Obed Acquah was represented by Mr. Mark Millas and Edwin Ferguson.

The President of the Student Association, Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Owusu, gave the vote of thanks and presented a certificate of appreciation to Mr. Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, for his support to the university community and the students association for coming out with this great education on Creative Arts Business and Intellectual Property.

According to the organizer, similar workshop/seminar will take place in all tertiary institutions in all the 16 regions of Ghana and its neighboring countries.