Crime Reporting Training Organized for Journalists In Tamale

Group picture of journalists with police in Tamale

The Northern Regional Police Command has organized crime reporting training programme for journalists in Tamale in the Northern region.

Journalists were taken through special police operations and hotspots for election 2020, crime scene management Dos and Don’ts for public/journalists, safety of journalists , road crashes management Dos and Don’ts for public/journalists, Ethnics of journalism among others.

At the end of the training , journalists were presented with certificates for their participation.

Addressing journalists , the Northern Regional Police Commander, COP. Mr. Timothy Yoosa Bonga, said the administration recognizes the media as a very significant stakeholder in ensuring law and order.

“ the police in recent times have taken part in numerous initiatives to ensure good police/media relations and most importantly to enable both the police and the media understand each other’s task we believe training programmes like this will help the media to report on security issues without jeopardizing police investigation. This will also enhance journalistic specialization in a sensitive area like security.”

He said the police administration has vowed to maintain a good relationship with the media and believes engagements like this will help improve the partnership.

COP Bonga encouraged journalists to take the crime reporters training programme serious.

The Police Commander urged journalists to be circumspect and professional in their reportage way on the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Northern Regional Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Abdul Majeed thanked the Northern Regional Police Command for organizing the training for journalists in the region.

He called on journalists to ensure that use the training as a guide through their work especially in the December 7 elections to ensure that there is peace before , during and after the elections.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale