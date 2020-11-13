Melcom Gives Washrooms To Schools

MELCOM Care Foundation has donated a total of nine washroom cubicles to three schools in Accra.

A delegation from the Melcom Group Ghana Limited, led by Sonya Sadwani, Director, Brand Management, on Wednesday, visited three schools namely, Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School, St. Theresa’s School Complex (both in the Okaikwei South Constituency), and the Fire Amour Junior High School in the Madina Constituency where they commissioned and handed over the facilities to the management of the schools.

The Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School had five cubicles while the St. Theresa’s School Complex and the Fire Amour Junior High School had two cubicles each.

Speaking to journalists after the presentation, Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications, Melcom Group, said the presentation formed part of the company’s efforts to improve upon the sanitary conditions of some selected schools in the country.

He explained that as a foundation, their project for national development is based on the pillars of education and health, saying, “We cannot build a resourceful nation without getting healthy students.

“We are here to assure you that Melcom believes we have a contribution to make in the development of our country. And we are starting with the younger generation who are the future servants of state,” he stressed further.

On their part, the heads of the various schools relayed their gratitude to the Melcom Group and assured them of proper maintenance to ensure the longevity of the facilities.

Attached to each lavatory facility is a bio-digester to connect to sewage lines, a 2,200-litre overhead water tank and a water pump with booster per overhead.

