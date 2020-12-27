Cristiano Ronaldo Adjudged Player Of The Century, Lewandowski Wins Big

Portugal and Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been adjudged the Player of The Century.

He was presented with the prestigious prize at at the Globe Soccer Awards held in Dubai.

The 35 years old soccer star fondly called CR7, picked the award after beating competitions from Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.

Speaking to the media after receiving the prestigious prize, the former Real Madrid and Man United playmaker noted “in my opinion, Playing in an empty stadiums is boring. Health is the most important thing, but I don’t like it. I like it when I touch the ball or when I go to other countries and people ‘Booo’. It motivates me. Without fans, it’s nothing.”

On the other hand, Bayern Munich’s Polish hitman, Robert Lewandowski, has been adjudged the best player of the year for his outstanding performance for his club and national team.

The Polish forward added this award to his recent accomplishment of winning FIFA The Best award.

The Globe Soccer Awards are the annual awards given for excellence in football.

By Melvin Tarlue