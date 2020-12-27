Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko writes:

I have listened to a speech delivered by Kwesi Pratt Jr, where he gave the impression that the NDC won the votes of the security services. But, the votes of the barracks in Greater Accra and most places across the country do not support this claim. 2020 SPECIAL VOTING involved mainly the security services and some journalists.

Please see below the 2020 SPECIAL VOTING NATIONAL RESULTS FACTS CHECKED

NUMBER OF REGISTERED VOTERS – 109,608

TURNOUT (ISSUED BALLOTS) – 92,735 representing 84.6%

NPP – 56,446 – 60.9%

NDC – 35,464 – 38.2%

NPP won in Greater Accra (NPP won in all but 6 of the 31 constituencies where voting took place, including La Dadekotopon). NPP won in Oti, Western, Western North, Northern, North East, Eastern, Central, Bono East, Bono, Ashanti and Ahafo and mainly by huge margins.

NDC only managed to win (1) Volta by a margin of 2,166, (2) Upper West by a margin of 4 votes, (3) Upper East by a 907 margin and (4) Savannah by a margin of 91.

Overall NPP won the special votes by a margin of 20,982.